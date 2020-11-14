Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,356 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in National Instruments by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,259,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 2,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

