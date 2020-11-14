GWM Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

