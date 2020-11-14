Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

ORI stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

