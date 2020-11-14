Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,827 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

