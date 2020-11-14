Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

