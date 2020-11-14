Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $199.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

