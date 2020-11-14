Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

