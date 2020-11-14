Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 200 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,263 shares of company stock worth $3,633,542. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.