Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,022 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,146 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,250 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,262,000 after purchasing an additional 586,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,168,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 437,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,379 shares of company stock valued at $390,343. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

