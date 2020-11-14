Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 58.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after buying an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,530 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,169,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

NYSE EQR opened at $60.15 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

