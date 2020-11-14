Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 96.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 44.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,913 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

