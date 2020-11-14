Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $1,126,200.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $3,499,942.50.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $586,600.00.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

