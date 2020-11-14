Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

NYSE:HAE opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $126.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

