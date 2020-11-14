Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $563,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $540,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,507,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,295 shares of company stock valued at $15,489,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $226.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

