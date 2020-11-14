Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.54 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $962,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,172,037 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $105.18 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

