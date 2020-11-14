Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

