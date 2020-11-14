Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,856 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $102.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

