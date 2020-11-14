Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.60 Million Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 124.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after acquiring an additional 250,942 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,404,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 174,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 149,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 375,810.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,347,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,667.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $500,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,736 shares of company stock valued at $51,826,100. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day moving average of $221.39.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

