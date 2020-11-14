Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after buying an additional 470,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after buying an additional 53,243 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,017.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries.

