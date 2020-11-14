Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at $68,891,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,083,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of KNSL opened at $212.66 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $222.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

