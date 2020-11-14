Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Ameren by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

