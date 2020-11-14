Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $4,513,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 841,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,591,789.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,012 shares of company stock worth $23,654,127 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $151.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.88 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

