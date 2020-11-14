Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

LSTR opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

