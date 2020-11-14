MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after buying an additional 252,193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 4,395.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 46.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58,769 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

MSA stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $355,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,535. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

