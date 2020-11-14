BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 105.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 561.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

