American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,753,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,309,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,619,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACC. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.