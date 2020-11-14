AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 113.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after buying an additional 719,824 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $32,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Melius upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $99.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,618.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,545. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.