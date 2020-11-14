Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKI. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KCG started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKI opened at $94.52 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

