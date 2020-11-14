Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,529 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 213,068 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,011,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $5,338,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $127.14 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.01.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

