Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,100 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 126.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 26,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDU shares. TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDU opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

