Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after purchasing an additional 272,061 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,727,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

EV stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

