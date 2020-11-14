Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $142.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.