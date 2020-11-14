CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 589,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $126,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares in the company, valued at $8,703,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,116 shares of company stock valued at $983,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

