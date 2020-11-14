Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,934 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Jabil by 355.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.