Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,975 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

