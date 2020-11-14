Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,518 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,696,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Entergy by 27,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,608,000 after buying an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,871,000 after buying an additional 57,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

