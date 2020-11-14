Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,605,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 530,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $117.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

