Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after acquiring an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,415,000 after acquiring an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,703,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,344,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

