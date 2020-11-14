Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.17% of America’s Car-Mart worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $837,489 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRMT opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.79.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

