Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of QuinStreet worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 42.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in QuinStreet by 29.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 556,311 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 160,166 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 51.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 479,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in QuinStreet by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $917.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,473. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

