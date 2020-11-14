Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $1.68 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $32.07 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,481,088.00. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $607,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,950 shares of company stock worth $8,193,029. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

