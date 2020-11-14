Community Bank N.A. Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

