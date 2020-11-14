Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,223 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.63.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.