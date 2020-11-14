SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.