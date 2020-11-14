Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after purchasing an additional 836,139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,237,000 after buying an additional 447,991 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average of $146.63. The stock has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc.
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc.
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc.
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $1.68 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $1.68 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
Community Bank N.A. Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Community Bank N.A. Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,223 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,223 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson
SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report