Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,303 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

