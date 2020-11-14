Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,800 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of PB opened at $61.27 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

