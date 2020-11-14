Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 2,392 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,137 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Yelp worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Yelp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Yelp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,561 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $44,919.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.26.

NYSE YELP opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -171.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

