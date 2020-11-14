Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading 6% Higher

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

