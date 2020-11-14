Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading 14.3% Higher

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) traded up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.95. 1,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

